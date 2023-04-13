Scary starts: Big stars who launched their careers in bad horror films

There’s no such thing as an overnight success in Hollywood. Even iconic, Oscar-winning performers had to start somewhere. And it was probably somewhere not very good, like, say, a low-budget horror film. Plenty of actors whose greatness and popularity we take for granted today had bit parts in horror films early in their careers: Johnny Depp faced Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare On Elm Street, Kevin Bacon got impaled in Friday The 13th, and future Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis made her big-screen debut in Halloween.

We’re not sure how fellow Oscar-winner Russell Crowe will hold up in this week’s release The Pope’s Exorcist—in a twist, the A-list star is taking on a horror flick late in his career—but it got us thinking about great actors who made some scary career decisions by starring in dubious horror flicks. So here are 18 actors who punched the clock on a scary-bad horror movie. Be afraid ... be very afraid.