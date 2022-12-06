30. The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause is the Christmas movie of the ’90s. It didn’t exactly have a lot of competition—Jack Frost probably traumatized far more kids than it uplifted—but it succeeded because it blends classic Christmas wonder with a modern family situation that a lot of kids could relate to. Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) is a divorced dad who’s forced to take over as Santa after accidentally killing the previous St. Nick. Scott struggles to connect with and make time for his son, Charlie, and he’s initially dismissive of donning Santa’s duties. Of course, because this is a modern Grinch tale (and a kids’ movie to boot), Scott eventually realizes the error of his ways and embraces his new role. The Santa Clause was refreshing in its willingness to admit that the holidays aren’t always rosy, but its whimsical charm keeps things from getting too grim. [Jen Lennon]