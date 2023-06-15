Grinder High | Delocated | Adult Swim

Creator-star Jon Glaser’s brilliant Adult Swim comedy Delocated which, in case you need a reminder, follows “Jon,” a person in the Witness Protection Program who has a reality show, has a lot of moments with its main character talking about and eating food (much to the annoyance of basically anyone around him). But no delicacy knocks him out quite like the No. 31 at Nicky’s Grinders in Brooklyn, a sandwich so good that it makes “Jon” have an out-of-body “grinder high.” To quote the tripping-out man himself, in all of his faux-beat-poet, incredibly dumb glory: “The crack of the crust. The coolness of dijon, counterbalanced with the snap of pepper turkey. The pepper turkey cracking the whip on my taste buds. The oarsmen on the slave ship of my mouth. There it is. Sundried tomato. The signature ingredient of the No. 31. Never overpowering. Just enough to remind you of its presence. Playing peekaboo with the inside of your mouth. Peeka. Boo. Peeka. Yum, into my tum ….” [Tim Lowery]