Beyoncé has lined up yet another high-profile collaboration this week—this time with soul and funk legends T he Isley Brothers. After a few days of teasing, the first-time partners released an updated version of the Isleys’ classic “Make Me Say It Again, Girl ” at midnight tonight, now with Beyoncé’s vocals blurring with the smooth R&B vibe of the track, from 1975's The Heat Is On.

The Isleys, clearly knowing a good thing when they hear/produce it, are set to make “Make Me” the title track of a new album of the same name, too. And while the duo— now just Ronald and Ernie Isley, after years of line-up changes that solidified in the ’90s—aren’t officially billing the new album as a collaborations album, they did note that there are “ many more guest features to come.”

Make Me Say It Again, Girl

In a conversation with Billboard ahead of the track’s release, the Isleys pointed out one shocking thing about this single: Beyoncé, who apparently recorded her vocals for “Make Me” over the last year, gave her blessing for the song to be released amidst the ongoing press blitz for her own new album Renaissance, rather than forcing it to wait until the waters had cleared a bit. “ That’s how important this work is,” Ronald Isley said, in reference to support from both Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, who was apparently “ very influential in getting this record started and getting it to the point where we are now.”

Here’s Ernie Isley, who co-wrote the original version of “Make Me,” talking about his love for the new track: “T his duet is a whole redefinition of the song that many people will be hearing for the very first time. And this new version is the mountaintop.”

“Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” is now streaming on all the major services. It is, as one might expect, extremely smooth.