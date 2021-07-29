The last time we saw the Nine-Nine was April 2020, a time when audience tolerance for comedy copaganda already wained. Following the massive uprising against police violence that began just a month after the show’s seventh season finale, the future of the series was unclear. Apparently, the Black Lives Matter protests led to the show throwing away an entire season worth of scripts. As The A.V. Club’s Britt Hayes noted in June 2020, “[Terry Crews] revealed that there have been ongoing talks behind the scenes about recalibrating season eight in light of the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, and countless other Black people—all of whom were killed by police.” According to Crews, the cast and crew were having “a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year.”

So after all the delays, what does the new season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine look like. Well, meet the new boss, the same as the old boss. Season 8, on its face, appears to be more of that classic Brooklyn Nine-Nine energy. Not that it won’t be in there, but NBC certainly isn’t selling the final season of Mike Schur and Dan Goor ’s police comedy as an exploration of policing in Brooklyn, New York. Though, there is a scene where the precinct inherits a squad of Scully and Hitchcocks.



The whole squad is back, including: Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, and, of course, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller as Hitchcock and Scully. The trailer also teases the return of some very special guest stars, like Chelsea Peretti, Craig Robinson, Jason Mantzoukas, and Marc Evan Jackson. They also hype appearances by Cheddar, Captain Holt’s beloved dog played by, among other corgis, the late Stewart. If we had to wager a prediction, there’s probably going to be an episode where fucking Cheddar dies, and we’re all going to cry.



Uh, anyway... Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns for its final season on August 12.

