Olivia Wilde’s directorial venture Don’t Worry Darling, starring Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and pop superstar Harry Styles, finally opens in theaters on September 23, following months of anticipation, widely dissected trailers, mixed reviews and festival reactions, and loads of behind-the-scenes intrigue. With so much to unpack, it’s understandable if you’re wondering where to start.

So The A.V. Club has assembled a primer of the film’s inspirations (think The Stepford Wives), backstories (witness The Feminine Mystique), and headlines (So. Much. Drama.), all to give you a better sense of where Don’t Worry Darling came from, how we got here, and and just what to expect.