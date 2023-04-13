Rejoice, punk fans, early-2000s Tumblr folks, and Gen-Z kids who’ve recently discovered the wonders of the emo accent: the long-awaited Blink-182 reunion is finally happening— not in May as originally promised but in less than 48 hours. Get those old tour t-shirts ready!

Late Wednesday night, eagle-eyed fans noticed something amiss in Coachella’s just-released weekend 1 lineup (via Variety). Blink-182— a previously unannounced addition— was set to perform on Friday from 6:45 to 7:30 in the Sahara tent (the same time slot reserved for Idris Elba on an adjacent stage, who DJs in all the spare time he has not being announced as the next Bond).



This means that Tom DeLonge— one of Blink-182's original vocalists— has decided to set down his UFO-hunting cameras a few months early and rejoin original trio members Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker for their first on-stage performance since October of 2014. DeLonge announced his departure from the band a few months later.

The big Blink reunion tour was originally supposed to kick off with a performance in Tijuana on March 11, but a double finger injury suffered by Barker forced the band to push the start date back to early May. The band announced the tour in a promo video filled with the raunchy and punny abandon one might expect from a trio whose most popular album is titled Enema Of The State. (Let’s just say a lot of fans in the video were very excited that the trio was coming to their city.) The announcement was also accompanied by a new single, titled “Edging,” and talks of an upcoming full album, via several outlets.

Fans may also remember the last time Blink-182 was announced as a semi-surprise headliner for a major music festival— one that begins with the letter F and is potentially , inexplicably, returning for round two. (Or is it round one? The first one didn’t exactly ever actually happen.) Fingers crossed that this Friday’s performance goes a little better than that.