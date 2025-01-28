Bob Dylan is going on a tiny little tour Dylan is visiting small cities that don't usually see major artists like him.

When Timothée Chalamet and his goofy little sunglasses took the SNL stage to perform as Bob Dylan last weekend, some Twitter users made a connection to a very different Oscar-hopeful: The Substance. But if Chalamet and the real Dylan really are one, the latter isn’t letting his counterpart completely disrespect the balance. Dylan is now going on a tour of his own, but as always with him, there’s a bit of a twist.

For his first four shows of 2025, the legendary singer-songwriter is visiting only tiny cities that don’t usually see A-list talent like himself. Chalamet can drop by the major markets when he goes on the inevitable A Complete Unknown tour sometime this year. For now, you can find the real Dylan rolling like a stone into the following venues:

March 25 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

March 29 – Wichita, KS @ Century II Concert Hall

April 4 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center

April 6 – Green Bay, WI @ The Weidner-Cofrin Family Hall

For context on how small-time these places actually are, Rolling Stone (he’s everywhere!) points out that Mankato is the 21st largest city in Minnesota, with a population of about 46,000. The venue Dylan is playing usually hosts events like a Johnny Cash tribute band, the Minnesota Valley Action Council’s Lip Sync Battle, and the Pork Congress, billed as “the Midwest’s BEST swine specific trade show and education… designed exclusively for pig farmers and pork industry stakeholders.” Oh, and now one of the best-selling artists of all time.

These dates are presumably an extension of Dylan’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour, which kicked off all the way back in November of 2021. While the shows initially focused on Dylan’s ninth studio album of the same name, the setlist eventually shifted to include greatest hits like “All Along The Watch Tower,” “Under The Red Sky,” “Things Have Changed,” and more. It’s unclear exactly what this next batch of shows will look like, but either way it’s a fun—and very folky—move. If you’re lucky enough to live near one of the locations, you can buy tickets to hear Dylan play it loud here.