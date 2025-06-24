The Bone Lake teaser cautions never to share a rental with a stranger

Ah, the old “we mysteriously booked the same rental” bit. This circumstance can be romantic (Netflix’s Love In The Villa), but Barbarian made it scary. Bone Lake, described by Deadline as a “survival thriller,” seems to be following in those footsteps. The teaser doesn’t even bother to hide its unsettling vibe, starting with a creepy ticking clock before revealing a remote, placid lake and the sumptuous but somehow sinister rental interiors. Despite the off-putting scenario, the two couples—played by Marco Pigossi (Gen V), Maddie Hasson (Elevation), Alex Roe (The 5th Wave), and Andra Nechita (Matlock)—make a good show of trying a genuine rom-com romp of a double-date before everything takes a turn towards horror.

According to the Bone Lake synopsis, “A couple’s romantic vacation at a secluded lakeside estate is upended when they are forced to share the mansion with a mysterious and attractive couple. In this darkly hilarious and seductive horror story, a dream getaway spirals into a nightmarish maze of sex, lies, and manipulation, bringing terrifying secrets to light and triggering a bloody battle for survival.”

The Bone Lake teaser certainly gives the appearance of a vacation from hell—one couple is seen fleeing naked through the woods, there’s lots of creepy voyeurism, and what looks like a wrapped-up body being dragged to who knows where. Plus there’s a whole array of weaponry, from a revved-up chainsaw to a crossbow and everything in between. The initial premise might suggest Barbarian, but there are seeds of all sorts of horror favorites embedded within the teaser, like Friday The 13th, Cabin In The Woods, and maybe a little Ready Or Not. The film originally premiered at Fantastic Fest in 2024, where it was met with warm reviews and ultimately picked up by Bleecker Street. Directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan from a script by Joshua Friedlander, Bone Lake premieres in theaters on October 24.