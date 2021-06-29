Tim Robinson in I Think You Should Leave Photo : Lara Solanki/Netflix

Tim Robinson’s I Think You Should Leave features one absurdly hilarious sketch after another. Robinson, who co-created the Netflix series with Zach Kanin, stars in almost every one of them. He mostly tends to play a man obsessed with denying his faults and dedicated to maintaining a charade, whether it’s visibly choking in a restaurant or crashing a hot dog car into a store. Season one debuted in 2019 and quickly became a cult hit. There was a number of notable celebrity cameos in the first six episodes, including Steven Yeun, Will Forte, Cecily Strong, Patti Harrison, and Robinson’s Detroiters co-star and co-creator Sam Richardson.



ITYSL’s oddball humor borders on uncomfortable and grotesque, because Robinson and the writers always heighten the comedic tension in what’s otherwise an ordinary scenario. A fter it was delayed due to the COVID -19 pandemic, t he show will return for its second season on July 9. To brace yourself for more outlandish fun , The A.V. Club is premiering an exclusive clip that’s essentially a hi ghlight reel from season one, but presented in the overly dramatic manner of so many “Previously On” montages (Jane The Virgin’s recaps notwithstanding).

The clip show includes scenes from season one sketches, including episode four’s “Traffic” and the Ruben Rabasa-led “Focus Group,” both high up on The A.V. Club’s rankings. The clip also does a great job of making Robinson’s characters look unhinged out-of-context (not that they wouldn’t be, even in context). But don’t worry, as much as this clip tries to establish ITYSL a s a thriller, it’s actually just a reminder that the show is ridiculously funny.

ITYSL season two arrives on July 6. It will also consist of six episodes and feature the return of guest stars Harrison, Richardson, Tim Heidecker, as well as Bob Odenkirk, Julia Butters, John Early, and Paul Walter Hauser. We’ll have plenty of coverage, including a review, on the day of the premiere. B ut for now, c heck out the trailer for the sophomore season below.