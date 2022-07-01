Busy Philipps was arrested outside of the Supreme Court on Thursday, June 30, during a protest against the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The Girls5Eva actor was participating in a sit-down action organized by Planned Parenthood Action Fund and other organizations.

Philipps was arrested alongside 180 other people, who were taken into custody for “crowding, obstructing, or incommoding,” after they sat in an intersection and blocked traffic near the Supreme Court. In a video of her arrest, a VICE News reporter asks, “Why come out here today and get arrested?” Philipps answers, “For equality! For equality.”

Philipps has been a long supporter of people’s access to abortion. She’s previously talked about her own experience receiving an abortion at the age of 15. Last year, she spoke against anti-abortion legislative efforts in front of Congress, stating, “Abortion is health care and should not be treated as different from any other health care.” In a lengthy Instagram post, Philipps delved into her reasons for participating in the protest:

“On Friday, the right to make decisions about our own bodies and lives—a right we’ve had for almost 50 years—was ripped away from us by this new Supreme Court, a Court whose personal belief’s are NOT shared by the vast majority of Americans. I am one of those Americans.

I was proud to stand today alongside Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the Working Family’s Party, Reverend Barber and the Poor People’s Campaign, Catholic’s for Choice, The National Council of Jewish Women, mi Familia Vota, the Center For Popular Democracy Action and NARAL in an action of peaceful civil disobedience to let lawmakers but more importantly, the people who will be most impacted by this outrageous decision, know that we will not back down, we will not give in and we will not stop fighting until there is equality for all Americans. I can think of no better way to use my privilege and voice than to amplify the message that bodily autonomy IS a human right, as it is ACTUALLY the exact same thing as the promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We must ensure that it applies to all of us. This is the fight of a lifetime, y’all. It’s not gonna be short, easy or without setbacks. But we must MUST MUST keep showing up and taking action. *YOU* must. I promise I will. These horrible hateful small people who have been hiding behind “the will of God” and indoctrinating new believers every day aren’t reflective of ANYTHING—not the greatness or compassion of humanity and certainly not God. I’m pretty sure God has no interest in this bullshit, honey. And fyi, if Jesus were alive today, you KNOW his DMs would be filled with death threats from the followers of F*cker Carlson and the rest of these assholes. ENOUGH OF THIS. ENOUGH OF BEING BULLIED BY PEOPLE WHO DO NOT CARE ABOUT YOU OR ME. WE HAVE TO ALL SHOW THE F*CK UP. I DON’T KNOW WHO NEEDS TO HEAR THIS BUT WE NEED TO SHOW THE F*CK UP NOW.”