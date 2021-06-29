A historical home this well- preserved deserves to be a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Screenshot : Business Insider

Florence Fang is a a woman who had a bold dream. Unlike most of us, she was able to make her dream come true, buying a full-on Flintstones house made up of lumpy, brightly colored domes and filling its garden with statues of dinosaurs, characters from the show, and, for whatever reason, a modern giraffe. Obviously jealous of her artistic vision, officials from the city of Hillsborough, California tried to destroy her home by launching an extinction-level lawsuit that, we’re pleased to report, has now been settled in Fang’s favor.



CNN marked this victory with a story about the lawsuit, brought against Fang in 2019 by “local officials” who claimed her house was a public nuisance that “violated codes.” She counter-sued, winning the right to have cool dinosaur statues outside of her home, and the ability to “apply for building permits for changes to the property” going forward. She was also awarded $125, 000, which should be enough to cover the installation of at least one more towering prehistoric beast.



A Business Insider video provides the origins of the home. It was built in 1976 by an architect who says he was more inspired by the domed ceiling of Istanbul’s Blue Mosque than by the architecture of a Hanna-Barbera cartoon. Nonetheless, Fang bought the place in 2017—for $2.8 million goddamned dollars—and decided to capitalize on the Stone Age features by really leaning into the Flintstones aspects of its aesthetic.



Where Lord George Of R.R. Martin has so far failed to defeat local authorities in a quest to live in a fantasy world, Fang has triumphed. Good for her, we say. Maybe, if she’s really lucky, that Flintstones reboot can film a few scenes in her living room.



