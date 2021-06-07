Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

According to Deadline, Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are going to star in She Said, the Spotlight/All The President’s Men-style adaptation of the book She Said: Breaking The Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite A Movement that was first announced back in 2018. The book was written by Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, the two women who wrote the New York Times story about the sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein that helped kick off his downfall and led to the eventual rise of the #MeToo movement. Deadline says the “thrust of the film” is not Weinstein himself, but rather the “all-women team of journalists who persevered through threats of litigation and intimidation” to tell this story. That being said, Weinstein will presumably appear as a character, and there’s no word on who might play him. (There’s also no word on who might play Ronan Farrow, who at least deserves a cameo in this thing for his own work to expose Weinstein.)

This will be the first time Mulligan and Kazan have appeared together in a movie, but they previously worked together in 2008 on a Broadway production of The Seagull, and Mulligan starred in Paul Dano’s 2018 film Wildlife, which was co-written by Kazan. She Said comes from a script by Oscar-winner Rebecca Lenkiewicz (Ida) and will be directed by Unorthodox’s Maria Schrader.

We already pointed this out in 2018, but it’s worth pointing out again: When rumblings of the allegations against Weinstein first came out before the New York Times story was published, his attempt to dismiss them involved saying that the story was “so good” that he wanted to “buy the movie rights.” Since then, he not only got sentenced to 23 years in prison, but the movie rights to this “good” story got picked up by Annapurna and Brad Pitt’s Plan B and now the movie has a pair of big-name stars.