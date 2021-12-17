The CBS comedy Ghosts has shut down production after an individual tested positive while working on set. The show was in the middle of filming in Montreal, and will remain halted until early January.

Advertisement

According to sources at Variety, CBS declined comment on whether an actor on the show had contracted COVID, citing confidentiality. Ghosts is not the only production facing shutdowns in the wake of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.



On Broadway, numerous shows have cancelled upcoming dates in the face of the next wave of cases, including Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical, MJ The Musical, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Ain’t Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, and Hamilton. And across the pond, The Crown wrapped for holidays early after positive cases on set.



Ghosts was actually the most-watched new comedy for CBS this season, with 7.76 million total viewers. The single-camera comedy stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Samantha and Jay. Samantha is a freelance journalist and Jay is an up-and-coming chef from the city. The pair throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast. However, they quickly discover that they have bitten off more than they can chew as this home is inhabited by a full crew of spirits, and Samantha is the first person who can see them.



The show’s cast of Ghosts include a Prohibition-era lounge singer (Danielle Pinnock); a pompous 1700s Militiaman (Brandon Scott Jones); a ‘60s hippie fond of hallucinogenics (Sheila Carrasco); an upbeat ‘80s scout troop leader (Richie Moriarty); a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009 (Devon Chandler Long); a slick ‘90s finance bro (Asher Grodman); a sarcastic and witty Native from the 1500s (Román Zaragoza); and a society woman and wife of an 1800’s robber baron who is Samantha’s ancestor (Rebecca Wisocky).