Another Saturday Night Live cast member offers an unclear answer about their return the iconic comedy sketch show. Cecily Strong says she’s unsure about whether or not she’ll stick around for what will be her tenth season on the show. She says things “are a bit more up in the air.”

“I’ll be thrilled if I go back, I’ll be thrilled if that was my last show,” Strong told Entertainment Tonight. “I feel good either way.

Last week, fellow cast member Pete Davidson also expressed his uncertainty about returning for SNL’s 47th season. “Everything is kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling. It is my seventh year, and that’s what the contract is usually for,” Davidson said. “It’s a big cast; there’s a lot of new guys in there, and there’s a lot of great new talent that it’s their time to shine.” If a third SNL cast member says things are “up in the air,” we’ll call that a pattern.

Following the emotional season 46 wrap up in May, rumors arose concerning potential exits from tenured cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Strong, and the record-setting Kenan Thompson, who’s been in the show for 17 seasons. If all five long-time members do decide to leave SNL, it will bring in a new age for the show similar to 2012-2013, when Andy Samberg, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Jason Sudeikis, and Fred Armisen all left the NBC mainstay. However, it’s unlikely Thompson will depart this coming season, after telling Variety in February he’d love to get to twenty seasons. However, he says his continuation on the show depends on how much time he has for his family and to work on his own sitcom Kenan.

Strong will appear in the new Apple+ TV musical comedy series Schmigadoon!, opposite Keegan Michael Key. Other key cast members include: Alan Cummings, Kristin Chenoweth, Fred Armisen, Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski, and Martin Short, who will play a leprechaun. Schmigadoon! premieres on Apple+ TV on July 16.