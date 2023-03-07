We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, gather round for season 2 of the show with the best cast and the dumbest name: Schmigadoon! Schmicago!



Unfortunately, even after a darker and sexier ‘60s/’70s rebrand, the name of Apple TV+’s truly stacked musical comedy is still completely, unforgivably stupid. But hopefully Broadway fans can put all that aside because just look who’s in this thing.

Even though season 1 was filmed entirely during Broadway’s long pandemic shutdown and therefore had access to a treasure trove of out-of-work stars, season 2 has somehow managed to not only pull back the majority of those powerhouses but also add in two more.

Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key are back as Melissa and Josh, a strained modern couple that needed to be trapped in an entire magical musical world to rediscover their love in season 1, and now apparently need this weird form of therapy again. One might suggest that these two should just break up already, but then how would we get to watch Alan Cumming step back into the world of Cabaret (which he discussed in a recent interview with The A.V. Club) or Ariana DeBose do the thing (parody Chicago)?

Cumming and DeBose are joined by an all-star cast with 11 Tony nominations and 5 wins amongst them (!!), which includes returning actors Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit, and new additions Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page.

While this group could shine with pretty much any material, having an Emmy award-winning songwriter (Cinco Paul) behind the project certainly helps. This season, the original songs are all inspired by ‘60s and ‘70s musicals, which based on the trailer include iconic shows like Hair, Sweeney Todd, Cabaret and Chicago (obviously).

Schmigadoon! season 2 (Schmicago!) premieres April 5 on Apple TV+.