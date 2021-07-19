Chani? Stilgar? Paul?!? Who's who in the new Dune character posters

After years of waiting, Denis Villeneuve’s much-anticipated adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune is almost here, and Warner Bros. has the character posters to prove it. Coming October 22, Dune has been surfing the back of a sandworm named “Delayed” for the past year due to the pandemic and a director who surprisingly doesn’t want their sprawling epic dumped on HBO Max like a bag of mold y Space Jam: A New Legacys.

Warner Bros. is busy getting ready audiences for the weirding world of Dune, introducing us to words and names like Arrakis, Muad’Dib, and Paul. In that spirit, the studio released a series of character posters, which we’ve put in a handy slideshow along with brief character descriptions . F or those who want to go in completely fresh, i t should be noted that there are some minor spoilers throughout . Like, so minor we’re probably a little much by even calling them spoilers , but still, we figured we’d warn you.

