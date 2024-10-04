Chappell Roan is officially famous enough to be Kidz Bopped Screw kissing a hundred boys in bars. Why not "show a hundred boys you're smart"?

Wake up, babe; Chappell Roan has been Kidz Bopped. This past summer, Chappell raced through the typical markers of superstardom with a speed that may never be replicated. Sure, she set the VMA stage on fire with a literal flaming arrow and yeah, she might have courted the biggest crowd Lollapalooza has ever seen, but nothing—nothing—says “this person has really made it” quite like getting a Kidz Bop cover. At this point, you might be wondering how a song about compulsory heterosexuality passed the muster of one of the most infamous (and hilarious) censors around. To that, the Kidz say, “Good luck stopping us, babe!”

Don’t love the idea of encouraging people under the legal drinking age to “kiss a hundred boys in bars?” Don’t worry; the lyric is now “you can show a hundred boys you’re smart.” (An equally valid method of flirting, mind you.) In the edited version, the song’s bridge—which already goes straight for the jugular—is somehow even more scathing. “And when you wake up in your bed in the middle of the night, with your head in your hands, with nothing more in this life,” the Kidz sing. Brutal.

If you—a presumably older-than-12 reader—aren’t up to date on the wonderful world of Kidz Bop, other recent gems include Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please, which changed the “don’t embarrass me, motherfucker” line to a very funny “don’t embarrass me or my mother,” and “Espresso,” which… barely changed anything at all. These lines are famous for a reason, but “I’m working late ’cause I’m a singer” and “switch it up like Nintendo” already sounds more like Kidz Bop lyrics than anything a grown person would sing.

As for the real Chappell Roan, the ongoing (exhausting) controversy and her recent All Things Go festival cancellation don’t seem to be dulling her shine at all. The pop singer went full rock star with a raucous cover of Heart’s “Barracuda” during a show in Council Bluffs, IA last night. You can watch that performance below: