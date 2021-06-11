Clairo performs at The Forum at The Forum on March 10, 2020. Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

Producer Jack Antonoff’s grip on the women of pop continues. Indie darling Clairo Cottrill, also known as Clairo, announced the release of her sophomore album Sling, due July 16th. She also shared the first single from Sling this morning, titled “Blouse.” Cottrill co-produced the forthcoming album with Jack Antonoff.

The new album art features Cottrill’s dog Joanie, who she says inspired the forthcoming LP. “Joanie, my dog, opened up my world in ways I didn’t think were capable. By caring for her, it forced me to face my own thoughts about parenthood and what it would mean to me, stories as lessons, regrets as remorse.. thinking about something/someone before yourself,” the singer says. “It’s a glimpse into a world where I found that domesticity is what I was missing.”

The track is a much more delicate offering than her previous work, stepping away from the synth indie-pop that defined her debut album Immunity, co- produced with Vampire Weekend’s former songwriting powerhouse Rostam Batmanglij. “Blouse,” by contrast, is reminiscent of early Bon Iver or Sufjan Stevens à la Carrie & Lowell.

This makes two notable releases she’s been involved with in 24 hours: Cottrill sings the backup vocals alongside Phoebe Bridgers on Lorde’s newest Antonoff-produced single “Solar Power,” released yesterday. Lorde returned the favor, providing backup vocals on “Blouse.” Cottrill debuted her new song on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night.

Antonoff’s role on Clairo’s upcoming record only poses concern due to his tendency to give all his work the same treatment. You know an Antonoff-produced record when you hear it: the overwrought chorus building, the repetitive, percussive acoustic guitar part and the tendency to hollow-out the sound of women he works work with. His previous work includes Lorde’s Melodrama, and both St. Vincent’s Masseduction and her Daddy’s Home. The Bleachers lead singer also worked with Taylor Swift on folklore, and with Lana Del Rey on Norman Fucking Rockwell! While Antonoff without a doubt possesses talent, another songstress working with him feels like a further flattening of the pop sound.