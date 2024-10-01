Nicholas Hoult is a juror with a secret in the Juror #2 trailer In Juror #2, Nicholas Hoult plays a juror slowly realizing, “Ah, crap, I killed that lady.”

Nicholas Hoult is a juror with a problem. Playing Justin Kemp in Juror #2, the latest from director Clint Eastwood, he has neither a Princess Leia costume nor a disqualifying reason for skipping the trial. Well, aside from witnessing and likely committing the crime in question. Unable to figure out an adequate excuse to get out of his public service, Hoult finds himself in the unenviable position of watching a Clint Eastwood railroading unfold before his eyes. Juror #2 aims to show that it’s not always the abusive husband’s fault. Hell, maybe the juror did it, for all we know. Meanwhile, Jack Kemp is on the bench, looking at pictures of the victim, wondering, “Where do I know her from?”

Juror #2 follows Kemp’s connection to the case. On a dark and stormy night, he found himself at a roadhouse, nursing a whiskey alongside Kendall Carter (Francesca Eastwood) and her husband (Gabriel Basso). That night, after watching the husband abuse his wife and drag her into the night, Kemp drives home. Distracted by a text from his wife (Zoey Deutch), he hits a “deer” and drives off. No big deal. Only it wasn’t a deer. It may have been the victim in the case he’s on the bench for.

Unfortunately, the titular juror also has everything to lose. Now, he’s got to help exonerate a potentially innocent man without incriminating himself. And who are we to deny him? This looks like a total blast, an Anatomy Of A Fall from an even more ludicrous vantage. Seriously, how tightly do the stars have to line up for this to happen? Juror #2 has a plot that could’ve been cooked up by recycling-center-employee-turned-best-selling author Kevin Grisham. But The Rural Juror, this ain’t.

Juror #2 opens nationwide on November 1.