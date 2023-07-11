Colleen Ballinger, the lipsticked YouTuber who spent a decade pleasing children with obnoxious singing and racist stereotypes , has decided to go away for a while . Much to the relief of parents around the country, Ballinger has canceled the remainder of her tour. Per HuffPost, the dates on her website lead to Ticketmaster pages informing the poor bastard looking to see Miranda Sings live that the event has been canceled.

Known to millions of children as Miranda Sings, her off-putting comic persona, Ballinger stands accused of grooming her adolescent fans. One accuser, Adam McIntyre, who first came forward with the allegations in 2020, claims Ballinger sent him explicit, sexualized messages and mailed him her underwear. Another accused Ballinger of sending nude photos and videos of fellow YouTuber Trisha Paytas, with whom Ballinger had started a podcast earlier this year. Paytas has since called the podcast off, saying that “the podcast ending after three episodes is embarrassing.”

Advertisement

As is usually the case, the initial allegations brought to light several other damning videos of Ballinger’s comedy act, including impersonations of singers Beyoncé and Psy. In one video, Ballinger performs “Single Ladies” with paint on her face, which her lawyers say is actually “green face paint” that many mistook for b lackface. ( Ballinger’s reps say she had been performing a song from Wicked as the Elphaba earlier in the concert .) However, in a music video parody of Psy’s “Gangnam Style,” Ballinger adopts a degrading approximation of the song’s Korean lyrics. Since then, multiple offensive clips from other, old YouTube videos have also surfaced.

Last week, Ballinger attempted to apologize for the alleged grooming via a deeply humiliating, twee, uku lele-forward video that rightly pissed everyone the hell off. Given the gravity of the accusations, many were offended by her stunt, likely due to the faux sincerity and complete lack of respect for the situation. It may be the only time in the history of public apologies that most would’ve preferred the Notes app special.