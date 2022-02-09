Courteney Cox is kicking off 2022 on a scary note, at least on screen. The actor reprised her legendary role as Gale Weathers in Scream to face off maniacal serial killer Ghostface yet again. In Starz’s upcoming horror dramedy Shining Vale, Cox is up against some otherworldly creatures.

The show follows Pat Phelps (Cox), her husband Terry (Greg Kinnear), and their two kids as they move from Brooklyn to an old Victorian mansion in the small Connecticut town of Shining Vale. The big step for a fresh start is an effort to save Pat and Terry’s marriage after her unexpected affair. Plus, it helps that the two-centuries-old house was way below the asking price. Clearly, no one in the Phelps household has watched even one horror film about haunted houses.

Pat, a former alcoholic and party girl, is an author whose claim-to-fame was a raunchy novel about female empowerment. 17 years later, she is sober but feels unfulfilled when it comes to romance and her career. She still hasn’t written her second novel, struggles to bond with her rebellious teenage daughter and screen-obsessed son, and feels depressed.

As seen in the trailer, Pat finds her new muse when she moves to Shining Vale and begins hallucinating a ‘50s housewife. Is the vision a side-effect of her medications, or is Pat seeing ghosts? No one else in the house seems to notice the strange occurrences, including the frequent appearance of Rosemary (Mira Sorvino), who may or may not be trying to take over Pat’s body.

Created by Sharon Horgan and Jeff Astrof, Shining Vale is described as a part-family comedy and part-homage to horror classics. The show also stars Merrin Dungey, Gus Birney, Dylan Gage, Susan Park, Sherilyn Fenn, Alysia Reiner, and Judith Light.

Shining Vale season one will premiere on March 6, 2022, on Starz with two episodes, with the remaining six airing every week.