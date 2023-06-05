Cruel Summer | Season 2 Trailer | Freeform

Last season, that fractured narrative structure was used to solid dramatic effect, toggling every other episode between the perspectives of Olivia Holt’s kidnap victim Kate Wallis and Chiara Aurelia’s identity-stealing “villain” Jeanette Turner, subsequently gaining audience goodwill and empathy for each girl along the way. This edition, however, isn’t as probing into Isabella’s headspace as it is Megan’s, and thus the new kid on the block is treated more with suspicion than sympathy, with actress Lexi Underwood saddled with selling near-meta dialogue that’s more obvious than ominous. (“Your mom said you like mysteries,” Isabella pointedly tells Megan in the premiere, giving her a suspense thriller entitled Grave Questions.)

And despite the fact that there’s the whole “who, what, when, where, why, and how” of a dead teenager to fuel this season’s story, the love triangles and scholarship drama and revenge porn and cyber crime and all of the other campy, convoluted subplots decelerate any true sense of high-stakes momentum or danger. Where season one’s chilling creepiness kept chugging along, pulling full-strength into that standout penultimate episode, here the crazy train quickly loses steam well before then. (The first seven episodes of the season were made available for review.)

There are plenty of high-quality murder stories, both true and otherwise, to better satiate your crime fix—even Biel’s other homicide-focused Hulu series, Candy (the IRL story of the ax-wielding, adultery-having Texan housewife Candy Montgomery), does a more plausible job navigating the outrageousness of the genre. But you’re not watching Cruel Summer season two for any crime-scene credibility or weighty ideas about obsession, compulsion, and desire. Like a page-turning beach read or a high-kudos Archive of Our Own fan-work, it’s an easy, breezy—and often cheesy—volume to speedily thumb through and subsequently forget by season’s end. It’s cool for summer, at least.

Cruel Summer season two premieres June 5 on Freeform