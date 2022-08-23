Please continue to Curb Your Enthusiasm, as HBO’s long-running comedy has been renewed for a monumental 12th season. The series recently picked up yet more Emmy nominations—including for Outstanding Comedy Series—so it’s no surprise that the cable network would want to invest in even more Larry David.

David released a statement on the renewal with a joke that surely must have been made a time or two over the last two decades of playing a fictionalized version of himself: “Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life.” He continued, “In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there’s more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I’ve also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice.”

“Larry outdoes himself season after season and always manages to come back when the audience needs him most,” said HBO Programming EVP Amy Gravitt in a statement. “We’re thrilled for him, Jeff Schaffer, and our phenomenal cast to continue making us laugh and cringe in equal measure.”

In a recent interview, executive producer Jeff Schaffer admitted that they approach every season like it’s the last season–even filming a version of the finale in which David died drowning in a pool. But odds were good that the Seinfeld creator would return when Schaffer revealed David’s reaction to that alternate ending: “He said, ‘‘I’m not ready to die.’” Cue up that classic Curb music, then!