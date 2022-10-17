Dan Levy is preparing to direct his first feature film (after winning Emmys for writing and directing on a little show he made called Schitt’s Creek), and he’s assembled quite a cast for it: The movie will star Dan Levy himself, so that’s cheating, plus Ruth Negga, Luke Evans, Himesh Patel, Celia Imrie, Arnaud Valois, David Bradley, and Jamael Westman. We don’t know specifically who they’re all playing, but this is a regular movie and not a nerd movie, so it’s not like any of them will be playing Darth Vader.

The movie is going to Netflix and it’s called Good Grief, and it sounds like a real cheery affair (it will actually probably end up being heartwarming). Levy will play a man named Marc Dreyfus who decides to distract himself from the loss of his mother by settling into a “comfortable marriage,” but when his husband also dies, he’s “forced to confront his grief” and goes to Paris with two of his friends for a “weekend of self-discovery.”

This all comes from IndieWire, which shared a statement from Levy:

Good Grief is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life. It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well.

IndieWire says that Good Grief doesn’t have a premiere date or a “production timeline” yet, which means it could be a ways off. Since they did just announce the cast, that probably means they haven’t started filming it yet, so it could be a little ways off.