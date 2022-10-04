David Lynch makes visceral, disturbing, sexually charged, and downright scary movies . He plays in realities between worlds, casting shadows on the familiar and turning the mundane into the grotesque. So it should be no surprise that his favorite movie is filled with flying monkeys, green women, and houses that fall on witches.



In the upcoming documentary Lynch/Oz, director Alexandre O. Philippe explores the connections between Lynch’s work and Victor Flemming’s The Wizard Of Oz. Broken into six chapters, the film invites directors Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body), Rodney Ascher (Room 237), John Waters (c’mon), and film critic Amy Nicholson to bring those parallels to the fore.

Lynch/Oz - Official Trailer

Here’s the synopsis (via IndieWire):



Lynch/Oz explores one of the most fascinating puzzles in the history of motion pictures: the enduring symbiosis between America’s primordial fairytale, The Wizard Of Oz, and David Lynch’s singular brand of popular surrealism.

Advertisement

Lynch’s love for The Wizard Of Oz is one of cinema’s most enduring relationships, with each project revealing a new version of the classic Judy Garland musical. People have found parallels to Oz in most of Lynch’s masterpieces, including the Glinda the good witch appearing in Wild At Heart to sly references in Mulholland Drive. Connecting Lynch’s worlds to the one created by Victor Flemming has unlocked new ways of thinking about the director’s oeuvre and the 80-year-old Hollywood classic.



In the book Lynch On Lynch, the director says of the movie: “There’s a certain amount of fear in the picture, as well as things to dream about. So it seems truthful in some way. It must’ve got inside me when I first saw it, like it did with a million other people.”



Lynch/Oz premiered at the Tribecca Film Festival last June. However, Janus Films, the movie’s distributor, has not announced a release date as of yet. So until they do, we’ll continue clicking our heels together and saying, “Silencio.”

