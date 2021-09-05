Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, September 5th. All times are Eastern.

Top Pick

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 8 p.m., season-six finale): It’s time for Legends to bow out for the season. Like The Flash before it, the series peppers in some trouble next to a gorgeous wedding. For Legends, it’s a queer wedding—and the aliens are mushrooms, because on this show, all mushrooms are aliens. As Allison Shoemaker wrote in her last recap, “What’s marvelous about that twist is that when you read the sentence ‘Spooner gets abducted by a mushroom that’s actually an alien,’ it sounds ridiculous in typically Legends fashion, a true why-the-fuck-not moment. But it’s not. It’s moving and lovely, almost making it possible to forget that the show is just casually slipping in the fact that the fountain is a) an alien being that b) protects Earth from malevolent space invaders and c) is Bishop’s ultimate target because he d) wants to do a hard reboot on the planet, which humans seem determined to destroy.” “The Fungus Amongus,” indeed. Luckily, the show returns for season seven in October, so you won’t be left waiting long to see what happens next!

Regular coverage

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim, 11 p.m., season-five finale): This season closer is made up of two episodes. Zack Handlen will recap.

The Walking Dead (AMC, 9 p.m.)

Wild Card

Billions (Showtime, 9 p.m.): This Showtime drama returns to finish up its fifth season. As Scott Von Doviak noted in his last recap, “‘The Limitless Shit’” was never meant to meant to serve as a mid-season finale. That status was dictated by circumstance, namely the shutdown of television production when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Fate has decreed that this will be the last we’ll see of Billions for a while (the press notes suggest that the rest of the season will be shot in time for the show to return later this year, but take that with a grain of salt).” In fact, Billions is returning more than a year later, with five new episodes (season six will premiere early next year). Scott will be dropping in on the exploits of Paul Giamatti & co. throughout the season.