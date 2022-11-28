’Tis the damn season to spend time with new and returning shows to wrap up 2022. It’s been an excellent year for TV, and as it comes to a close there are still major releases on the way. The Witcher universe expands on Netflix, while the streamer also adds a new spy drama starring Noah Centineo. To no one’s surprise, Paramount+ is dropping another Yellowstone spin-off with big names in the cast. And look out for highly anticipated new episodes of Slow Horses and His Dark Materials, among other shows.