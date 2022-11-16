Wild Things and Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were the targets of a shooting on Monday in Los Angeles. The reason for the outburst of violence is unclear, with outlets citing both road rage and attempted carjacking.



TMZ was the first to report that the incident happened near Popsicle Studios in South L.A. According to the outlet, Phypers was having difficulty finding the studio as the assailant in the car behind them began shouting and attempting to squeeze in front of Richards’ truck. As Phypers slowed down to allow the driver to pass, they opened fire on Richards’ car. Neither was injured in the attack, but there were several bullet holes in the couple’s Ford F-150.

Nevertheless, Richards eventually did arrive at the studio and filmed a 12-hour day following, ahem, being in a shooting. “She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper, and she went and filmed the whole day,” a source on the set told People. “She didn’t want to not show up to work.” Yeesh, who could blame her?



Richards was filming for a role in the film Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace that was scheduled to take one day. “The guy had taken off by then, but when they realized the car was shot, they were really freaked out, and the production secured the scene. Even though they were upset, [Richards] decided to stay and film. Her role was just a one-day deal.”

No police report was filed, and there is no suspect in custody. However, People’s source speculated that it was an attempted carjacking. “[Aaron] could tell — he kept making rights because they were clearly being followed,” the source said. “The guy was obviously pissed behind him.”