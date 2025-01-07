Ayo Edebiri is first time nominee at the 2025 Directors Guild Of America TV Awards
The Bear, The Penguin, and Shogun all cleaned up at the DGA’s first list of 2025 nominees.DNPhotography/ABACA Shutterstock
Awards season keeps on turning, and the Directors Guild Of America keeps on honoring. Honoring the best directing of TV, commercials, and documentaries, that is. The Guild unveiled their first round of 2025 nominees today (those on the scripted film side will come a bit later). Though the major shows recognized here are the ones most would expect—Shōgun, True Detective, The Bear—there was the notable inclusion of Ayo Edebiri, who made her directorial debut during The Bear’s third season with the episode “Doors.”
Elsewhere, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim picked up a nomination for directing the Michael Cera Cerave Super Bowl commercial (who knew? Not this writer) and Alfonso Cuarón was nominated for the entirety of Disclaimer. The Bear, Shogun, and The Penguin scooped up nominations for three different episodes, making them all the most represented programs of the year. You can check out the whole list below.
DRAMATIC SERIES
Alex Graves
The Diplomat, “Dreadnought”
Hiromi Kamata
Shōgun, “Ladies of the Willow World”
Issa López
True Detective: Night Country, “Part 6”
Frederick E.O. Toye
Shōgun, “Crimson Sky”
Jonathan Van Tulleken
Shōgun, “Anjin”
COMEDY SERIES
Lucia Aniello
Hacks, “Bulletproof”
Ayo Edebiri
The Bear, “Napkins”
Duccio Fabbri
The Bear, “Doors”
Jeff Schaffer
Curb Your Enthusiasm, “No Lessons Learned”
Christopher Storer
The Bear, “Tomorrow”
MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES
Kevin Bray
The Penguin, “Top Hat”
Alfonso Cuarón
Disclaimer
Jennifer Getzinger
The Penguin, “A Great or Little Thing”
Helen Shaver
The Penguin, “Cent’anni”
Steven Zaillian
Ripley
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING
Paul G. Casey
Real Time with Bill Maher, “Jiminy Glick, Andrew Cuomo, Adam Kinzinger”
Jim Hoskinson
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez & Mavis Staples w/ Jeff Tweedy”
David Paul Meyer
The Daily Show, “Indecision 2024: The Democratic National Convention Plot Twist!”
Liz Patrick
Saturday Night Live, “John Mulaney / Chappell Roan”
Paul Pennolino
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “India Elections”
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS
Hamish Hamilton
The 96th Annual Academy Awards
Beth McCarthy Miller
The Roast of Tom Brady
David Paul Meyer
The Daily Show Presents A Live Election Night Special With Jon Stewart: Indecision 2024: Nothing We Can Do About It Now
Glenn Weiss
The 77th Annual Tony Awards
Ali Wong
Ali Wong: Single Lady
REALITY PROGRAMS
Neil DeGroot
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, “The Cliffs of Ireland”
Joseph Guidry
Deal Or No Deal Island, “Are You Decisive?”
Ari Katcher
Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, “Road Trip”
Patrick McManus
American Ninja Warrior, “Las Vegas Finals 4”
Mike Sweeney
Conan O’Brien Must Go, “Ireland”
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
Kat Coiro
The Spiderwick Chronicles, “Welcome to Spiderwick”
Michael Goi
Avatar: The Last Airbender, “Aang”
Jim Mickle
Sweet Tooth, “This Is a Story”
Jennifer Phang
Descendants: The Rise of Red
Amber Sealey
Out of My Mind
COMMERCIALS
Lance Acord
(Park Pictures)
An American Love Story, Volkswagen Johannes Leonardo
Kim Gehrig
(Somesuch)
A Life in Sound, SiriusXM – Uncommon
Am I A Bad Person?, Nike Wieden+Kennedy
Find Your Friends, Apple Client Direct
Tim Heidecker & Eric Wareheim
(Prettybird)
Michael CeraVe, CeraVe WPP Onefluence (Ogilvy)
Andreas Nilsson
(Biscuit Filmworks)
Board Game, Hennessy Wieden+Kennedy London
First Office Poo, Andrex FCB London
One More, Apple Client Direct
Whizzer, Virgin Media VCCP London
Ivan Zachariás
(Smuggler)
Flock, Apple Media Arts Lab
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary for 2024
Brendan Bellomo & Slava Leontyev
Porcelain War
Julian Brave Noisecat & Emily Kassie
Sugarcane
Johan Grimonprez
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Ibrahim Nash’at
Hollywoodgate
Natalie Rae & Angela Patton
Daughters