Ayo Edebiri is first time nominee at the 2025 Directors Guild Of America TV Awards The Bear, The Penguin, and Shogun all cleaned up at the DGA’s first list of 2025 nominees.

Awards season keeps on turning, and the Directors Guild Of America keeps on honoring. Honoring the best directing of TV, commercials, and documentaries, that is. The Guild unveiled their first round of 2025 nominees today (those on the scripted film side will come a bit later). Though the major shows recognized here are the ones most would expect—Shōgun, True Detective, The Bear—there was the notable inclusion of Ayo Edebiri, who made her directorial debut during The Bear’s third season with the episode “Doors.”

Elsewhere, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim picked up a nomination for directing the Michael Cera Cerave Super Bowl commercial (who knew? Not this writer) and Alfonso Cuarón was nominated for the entirety of Disclaimer. The Bear, Shogun, and The Penguin scooped up nominations for three different episodes, making them all the most represented programs of the year. You can check out the whole list below.

DRAMATIC SERIES

Alex Graves

The Diplomat, “Dreadnought”

Hiromi Kamata

Shōgun, “Ladies of the Willow World”

Issa López

True Detective: Night Country, “Part 6”

Frederick E.O. Toye

Shōgun, “Crimson Sky”

Jonathan Van Tulleken

Shōgun, “Anjin”

COMEDY SERIES

Lucia Aniello

Hacks, “Bulletproof”

Ayo Edebiri

The Bear, “Napkins”

Duccio Fabbri

The Bear, “Doors”

Jeff Schaffer

Curb Your Enthusiasm, “No Lessons Learned”

Christopher Storer

The Bear, “Tomorrow”

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

Kevin Bray

The Penguin, “Top Hat”

Alfonso Cuarón

Disclaimer

Jennifer Getzinger

The Penguin, “A Great or Little Thing”

Helen Shaver

The Penguin, “Cent’anni”

Steven Zaillian

Ripley

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

Paul G. Casey

Real Time with Bill Maher, “Jiminy Glick, Andrew Cuomo, Adam Kinzinger”

Jim Hoskinson

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez & Mavis Staples w/ Jeff Tweedy”

David Paul Meyer

The Daily Show, “Indecision 2024: The Democratic National Convention Plot Twist!”

Liz Patrick

Saturday Night Live, “John Mulaney / Chappell Roan”

Paul Pennolino

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “India Elections”

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

Hamish Hamilton

The 96th Annual Academy Awards

Beth McCarthy Miller

The Roast of Tom Brady

David Paul Meyer

The Daily Show Presents A Live Election Night Special With Jon Stewart: Indecision 2024: Nothing We Can Do About It Now

Glenn Weiss

The 77th Annual Tony Awards

Ali Wong

Ali Wong: Single Lady

REALITY PROGRAMS

Neil DeGroot

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, “The Cliffs of Ireland”

Joseph Guidry

Deal Or No Deal Island, “Are You Decisive?”

Ari Katcher

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, “Road Trip”

Patrick McManus

American Ninja Warrior, “Las Vegas Finals 4”

Mike Sweeney

Conan O’Brien Must Go, “Ireland”

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Kat Coiro

The Spiderwick Chronicles, “Welcome to Spiderwick”

Michael Goi

Avatar: The Last Airbender, “Aang”

Jim Mickle

Sweet Tooth, “This Is a Story”

Jennifer Phang

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Amber Sealey

Out of My Mind

COMMERCIALS

Lance Acord

(Park Pictures)

An American Love Story, Volkswagen Johannes Leonardo

Kim Gehrig

(Somesuch)

A Life in Sound, SiriusXM – Uncommon

Am I A Bad Person?, Nike Wieden+Kennedy

Find Your Friends, Apple Client Direct

Tim Heidecker & Eric Wareheim

(Prettybird)

Michael CeraVe, CeraVe WPP Onefluence (Ogilvy)

Andreas Nilsson

(Biscuit Filmworks)

Board Game, Hennessy Wieden+Kennedy London

First Office Poo, Andrex FCB London

One More, Apple Client Direct

Whizzer, Virgin Media VCCP London

Ivan Zachariás

(Smuggler)

Flock, Apple Media Arts Lab

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary for 2024

Brendan Bellomo & Slava Leontyev

Porcelain War

Julian Brave Noisecat & Emily Kassie

Sugarcane

Johan Grimonprez

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Ibrahim Nash’at

Hollywoodgate

Natalie Rae & Angela Patton

Daughters