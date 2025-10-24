Diablo Cody is currently working on "fun and crazy" Jennifer's Body sequel

Jennifer Check goes both ways, but right now, she’s going forward into a sequel. Original writer Diablo Cody is “working on it right now,” director Karyn Kusama said in a recent interview with Deadline. “I’m very excited to hear what comes of it,” she added. “I know some of the bones of it, so I’m not going to give anything away, but it sounds fun and crazy like the first film. And I have no doubt that Diablo will do something absolutely incredible with it.”

Jennifer’s Body, which bowed in 2009, was a victim of its sex-heavy mis-marketing and a lot of misogynistic backlash against both Diablo Cody and its star Megan Fox, but it’s become a veritable cult classic in the years since. “I’m just so grateful that the film managed to find its audience, perhaps on a different timeline than any of us might have expected or hoped for, but I’m just so thankful that the work continues to speak to people,” Kusama said. “I’m just so satisfied by that.” It’s continued to speak to both Fox and co-star Amanda Seyfried as well, as both have mentioned their interest in a sequel in various interviews throughout the years. “I think we’re making another one,” Seyfried said this past March. “I didn’t confirm it! I said, ‘I think.’ We’re working on it.” Despite her clear desire not to pull a Tom Holland, the use of “we” is notable. In 2021, Fox also expressed interest in resurrecting Jennifer. “I don’t think it’s a hard movie to make a sequel to,” she said. “I mean, they should make it into a TV series. That would be cool.”

Cody herself was “nervous to get back into that,” as she previously told Deadline of her feelings regarding the film she admitted was a “commercial and critical disaster” at the time. Like Kusama, however, the film’s new cult status healed some of that hurt. “And then this magical thing happened the last few years where that movie found an audience and people began to really appreciate it,” Cody continued. “And it gave me the confidence to say, ‘You know what? I never lost my passion for that world and I want to do another one.’ So, I’m here.”