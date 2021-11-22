Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, November 22. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Chasing Ghislaine (Discovery+, 3:01 a.m.): This three-part limited series offers an in-depth look at Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein’s close associate, who was arrested in July 2020. The show tries to figure out if Maxwell holds the key to unlocking the hidden secrets of Epstein’s horrible crimes. A pre-premiere of the special will stream on Discovery+ on November 22, and then air back to back on ID at 8 p.m.

Regular coverage

Wild cards

Solar Opposites: A Very Special Solar Opposite Special (Hulu, 3:01 a.m.): The animated comedy from Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan returns for a well-timed holiday special. Solar Opposites centers on a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Surely the holidays will help them finally decide? In the outing, the Solars don’t understand the holidays, but that doesn’t them from trying. Good luck to them.

A Taste Of Italy (Acorn TV, 12:01 a.m.): In this 10-episode travel docuseries, host and chef Nisha Katona travels across lesser-known regions of Italy to discover unique and mouth-watering dishes that go way beyond simple pizza and pasta. Katona will explore the history, beautiful architecture, landscapes, and food of the region. With access to un-spoilt locations, she teams up with local chefs to help us see Italian cookery in a fresh and exciting way.

Outlaws (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Directed by Daniel Monzón, this gritty Spanish-language drama, also known as Las Leyes De La Frontera, stars Marcos Ruiz and Begoña Vargas. Set in 1978 in the town of Girona, the movie follows a bullied teenager as he finds a new group of friends that pushes him into a life of heists.