Luca Guadagnino on opening his new movie with a Woody Allen homage: "Why not?"
Guadagnino's After The Hunt stars Julia Roberts as a college professor confronted with #MeToo-style allegations, and opens with a title sequence referencing Allen's films.Andrew Garfield, Luca Guadagnino, Julia Roberts, and Ayo Edibiri promoting After The Hunt. Photo: JB Lacroix/FilmMagic
The Venice Film Festival is running at the moment, delivering the one-two punch of new films from some of the planet’s biggest directors, as well as immediate-aftermath interviews with those same filmmakers. Sometimes, that just produces glowing softballs—the response to Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein sounds like it was a big, gory love-fest, for instance—and sometimes it produces something a little sharper. Take the reaction to Luca Guadagnino’s new film, After The Hunt, which delves into investigating #MeToo-ish narratives, and opens with a title sequence clearly acting as an homage to the work of Woody Allen. (Complete with font choices, the arrangement of the actors’ names, and a jazz score, all deliberately invoking imagery from movies like Crimes And Misdemeanors.) When asked why he so aggressively tipped his hat to Allen, who’s been at the center of what are now decades of opprobrium over allegations he sexually assaulted his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, Guadagnino was unabashed: “The crass answer would be, ‘Why not?'”