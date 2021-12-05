Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, December 5. All times are Eastern.



Top Pick

Doctor Who: Flux (BBC America, 8:00 p.m.): The stunning conclusion of the Flux arc is called “The Vanquishers.” Caroline Siede is recapping. Look for Jodie Whittaker’s (brief) return in multiple specials.

Regular coverage

Succession (HBO, 9:00 p.m.)

Dexter: New Blood (Showtime, 9:00 p.m.)

Insecure (HBO, 10:00 p.m)

Yellowjackets (Showtime, 10 p.m.)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO, 10:30 p.m.)

Wild Card

Beforeigners (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): The first season of this Norweigian show took place in Oslo, where sudden flashes of light were accompanied by people from time periods like the Stone Age, the Viking Age, and the 19th century, appear in the present. It looks like second season has this phenomenon happening around the world.

Season’s streamings

The National Christmas Tree Lighting (CBS, 8:30 p.m): This one’s p retty self-explanatory.

My Favorite Christmas Melody (Lifetime, 8 p.m.): A former rising pop star faces a life of writing boring commercial jingles. However, you should know that the former pop star is played by the actual former pop star, Mýa. You know? “The Case Of the Ex”?? The movie doesn’t have a trailer online but that song’s beat lives eternal. Between Mýa’s lead role here and Christina Milian starring in Netflix rom- coms, can JoJo get, like, an Amazon Prime series?

The Christmas Thief (ION, 8 p.m.): A fledgling private eye comes home for the holidays, where she tries to unlock the mystery of a string of burglaries committed by someone dressed as Santa. Vivica A. Fox co-stars as the head of the local detective agency.

Vivica A. Fox’s Christmas Movie Slate (Peacock): When looking for a trailer for the above movie, it turns out Vivica A. Fox has been in a LOT of Christmas movies, so if you’re ever in a crunch to watch one but can’t remember any names, just google “Vivica” in Peacock and you’ll find A Wedding For Christmas, Christmas Matchmakers, A Husband For Christmas, A Christmas Cruise, and Christmas Together, the trailer of which is below: