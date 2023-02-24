“Who’s your favorite artist?” To the average conversationalist, it may seem like an innocuous question, an easy jumping-off point for friendly banter or excited agreement. But if it’s Dre, the teen stan at the center of Donald Glover and Janine Nabers’ new Prime Video series Swarm, asking, the question is no joke— and a wrong answer can be the difference between life and death.

Inspired by Glover’s own experience with fans as the rapper Childish Gambino, Swarm follows Dre (Judas And The Black Messiah’s Dominique Fishback), a young woman who lives and breathes almost exclusively for Ni’jah, a glamorous pop star who Dre feels just gets her. Dre even runs a Twitter account, @nijahhive, dedicated to chronicling the elusive pop stars most shining moments alongside glowing captions like “Our queen serving!!!”

Swarm - Official Trailer | Prime Video

“She is not like everybody else,” Dre says of Ni’jah in voiceover as she gapes over new music videos, pays close to $2,000 for concert tickets, and giggles over the idea of touching Ni’jah’s face. “She knows what we’re thinking and she gives it a name. She’s a goddess.”

It doesn’t take much— a close friend and fellow Ni’jah lover (Chloe Bailey, in a fun little meta turn) moving away is set up as a pivotal precursor to Dre’s mental decline— for goddess-worship to turn a little satanic. Set to a sadistic flip of The Pixies “Where Is My Mind,” the trailer follows Dre as she gun-totes, pole dances, and covers up a whole lot of blood. As Dre continues to unravel (in a series of increasingly fabulous sequined outfits), it’s unclear whether she wants to be by Ni’jahs side or be standing in her place.

Swarm premieres on Prime Video on March 17.