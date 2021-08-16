Ed Sheeran now holds enough power in the music industry that he can make a throwaway comment about not being opposed to making a “death metal” album and then receive an offer to actually make it happen. After Sheeran name-checked Cradle Of Filth as a band he loved growing up to The Sun, the band’s singer posted a screenshot of the artist’s quote on Instagram and wrote, “I’ll believe it when I see it.” Well, now we’ll see it because Dani Filth and the “Bad Habits” singer have been in touch about a possible collaboration.



In an interview with Kerrang! Radio, Dani shared that he’s actually been emailing Sheeran and they’re trying to coordinate working together. “I’ve been invited up to his place. Well, he said he could come down to mine, but I pointed out to him that I don’t own my own bar or village, and it’d be better if I went there,” said Dani. “He said he’d do anything, quite literally. He said he’s a massive fan. He seems like a genuinely very nice guy actually.”

And Dani sounds unfazed by how Cradle Of Filth fans might react to a collaboration with the pop singer. “If someone tells us not to do something, then we’ll do it,” he explained. “That’s been our prerogative the whole time. I did this rap song with this band called Twiztid in America. It’s actually turned out more like Rammstein and Beastie Boys, than full-on rap. So, in that respect, I think [collaborating with Sheeran] would be great fun. I think it’d be great if we did it for charity, because at least it would bring a bit of credibility to it.”

Dani also acknowledged that this collaboration would be equally weird for both his and Sheeran’s fanbases alike , saying, “Obviously to his public, it’d be like, ‘Oh my god, he’s got this weird comical guy,’ and to my public it’d be like, ‘Oh my god, this is a bit weird, isn’t it?’ But I think that sort of thing, nowadays works.”



At least Cradle Of Filth will likely get a song that’s overplayed on Top 40 radio stations out of their collaboration —for better or worse.