Brie Larson at the Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World premiere in 2010. Photo : Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World continues to celebrate its (COVID-belated) 10th anniversary this year, as Wright announced that there’s now a set date, July 9, for the film’s freshly polished extended soundtrack to arrive. Wright offered up a little treat to go with the news, too: The version of Metric’s “Black Sheep” that plays during the film’s performance by fictional ex-based band The Clash At Demonhead, complete with Brie Larson (as Envy Adams) on the song’s vocals. The song is currently streaming on all the major services.

Advertisement

Filling in for regular Metric singer Emily Haines (on whom the character was at least loosely based), Larson taps her pop idol roots to deliver the vocals, which serve as one of the big musical centerpieces for a film that certainly doesn’t lack for them. (Scott Pilgrim might be Wright’s most heavily, and deliberately, soundtracked film, although a number of his other movies, including Baby Driver, could probably give it a run for its money.)

Among other things, the extended soundtrack is expected to include some new demo tracks from Beck, who wrote the songs performed by Sex Bob-Bomb in the film. (Ah, for the tender melodies of “Garbage Truck” to come back into our lives.) It’s not clear what other songs might show up on the extended album, but given that the original version was already jam-packed with tunes from everyone ranging from The Rolling Stones to Broken Social Scene to, obviously, Plumtree’s “Scott Pilgrim”—the inspiration for Bryan Lee O’Malley’s original graphic novels—it’s likely to be a pretty packed set.

Released in 2010, Scott Pilgrim hit cult status with a quickness; the film returned to theaters earlier this year to celebrate that 10th anniversary, after initial plans to get it back in front of people were scuttled by the pandemic. Meanwhile, Wright’s next project, documentary The Sparks Brothers, is due out on June 18.

[via Collider]