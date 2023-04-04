Yes, that is the meme-ified doge on Twitter's homepage

This week, Elon Musk fulfilled a really lame promise he made last year to change the Twitter logo to the “doge,” or the decade-old Shiba Inu meme image utilized by the cryptocurrency brand Dogecoin. It’s just one of the newest eye-rolling features on the social media site run by the petulant man-child .

The change comes in response to the $258 billion lawsuit filed against Musk for his promotion of Dogecoin on social media and as a guest host on SNL. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in June 2022, accuses Musk of racketeering for his involvement with the cryptocurrency. On March 31, Musk and his legal team filed a motion to have the case dismissed. Days later, like the mature adult he is, he changed Twitter’s logo to the embattled doge in an obvious attempt to nag at the litigants.

As the site becomes a playground for an infantile Musk to carry out personal vendettas and make 10-year-old meme jokes, it’s also becoming increasingly unusable from a UX/UI standpoint.

Along with the change in the company’s logo, many users reported issues with their “following” feed as retweets weren’t labeled, causing confusion as to why certain content was on their feed in the first place. Intermixed with the unlabeled retweets are paid tweets from random users, as well as promoted content from Musk himself (the site’s mute button really comes in handy here). Add in the litany of listed metrics on every tweet and the constantly changing approach to the blue checkmark verification, the site is quickly devolving into a nonsensical, visually unappealing abomination.

Meanwhile, Musk wages petty wars with legacy journalism sites such as The New York Times and pokes fun at the $258 billion lawsuit. These issues are only expected to worsen as the company continues to hemorrhage money and valuable employees. Starting April 15, Musk says the “For You” feed will only feature tweets from paying sources (which currently make up .2 percent of all users). However, he’s also been promising to remove legacy accounts’ blue checkmarks for months now, so who knows how many of his harebrained ideas will come to fruition.

His desperate cash grab from users comes as reports reveal that Twitter is currently valued at less than half of the $44 billion that he bought the site for, with advertisers leaving in droves. All-in-all, the second richest man in the world’s business venture has devolved into what many of his projects are: Impractical, egotistical liabilities at risk of bursting into flames at any minute.