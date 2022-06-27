Figure out the framework

Elvis goes for the whole enchilada, exploring his life almost from cradle to grave. And, hey, hey, hey, squeezing 42 years into any biopic is a tall order, even for a 159-minute extravaganza like this, and even with Luhrmann utilizing split screens to stuff even more onto the screen. Some directors of music biopics have taken alternate approaches. Bryan Singer and Dexter Fletcher (who took over after Singer’s dismissal) bookended Bohemian Rhapsody with Queen’s legendary Live Aid concert, while Fletcher, directing Rocketman solo, transformed Elton John’s story into a combination of cautionary tale and fantasy. It’s a winner, but would it have been better or worse without the involvement of John (who consulted) and David Furnish (John’s husband, who co-produced)?

Miles Ahead star, producer, director, and co-writer Don Cheadle devised his Miles Davis biopic as something like cinematic jazz. The drama riffs through time and events, but it’s anchored around the efforts of a reporter (Ewan McGregor)—while chronicling why Davis dropped out of the music scene—risking his life to help Davis recover stolen recordings. Its cinematic cousin is Clint Eastwood’s Bird, about Charlie Parker, which also didn’t adhere to typical storytelling practices. Bill Pohlad’s ambitious Love & Mercy basically split Brian Wilson’s saga in two, with Paul Dano playing the young version of the Beach Boys’ brilliant but troubled key figure, and John Cusack portraying the older iteration, with Wilson’s joys, fears, mental health issues, etc., serving as the connective tissue between the near-seamless performances.

The list goes on and on. Clint Eastwood mounted the hit Broadway musical Jersey Boys as a film, but he barely opened up the story. As a result, audiences experienced a static, disappointing jukebox musical of a movie, despite much of the Broadway show’s talented original cast reprising their roles. Rupert Gould’s Judy dropped in on Judy Garland near the end of her tragic life, as—struggling with physical, emotional, and vocal challenges, and questioning decisions she’s made about her love life and her children—she readied for a mostly ill-fated comeback attempt in England. Renee Zellweger, front and center for every frame of the film, won an Oscar.

The underappreciated Backbeat focuses on the Beatles’ time in Hamburg, Germany, while La Bamba hones in on the last few months of Richie Valens’ life. Coal Miner’s Daughter, Selena, and Ray spin traditional rising-star tales about Loretta Lynn, Selena Quintanilla, and Ray Charles, respectively. James Mangold’s Walk The Line, while also pretty traditional, set itself apart by exploring the unlikely romantic and musical relationship between the volatile Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) and the sunny June Carter Cash (Reese Witherspoon). And it’s the same with 8 Mile. Structure-wise, it’s pretty basic, though Curtis Hanson gambled—and won—by casting the fiery Eminem as a thinly veiled version of himself. Eminem rapped and acted the hell out of the role, while Hanson crafted something special around him, from the film’s working-class milieu to its gritty cinematography to a tremendous supporting cast that included Brittany Murphy, Mekhi Phifer, Kim Basinger, Anthony Mackie, and Michael Shannon.