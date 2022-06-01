Perhaps Star Wars has learned a thing or two from its past failures to protect its actors from racism because, this time, the franchise is stepping up its defenses with Obi-Wan himself. Shortly after Moses Ingram went public with some of the vile messages she’d received from toxic Obi-Wan Kenobi fans, Ewan McGregor shared a video condemning the hate.

The clip, posted on the official Star Wars Twitter, began with McGregor thanking the audience for making Obi-Wan “the most watched Disney+ original series premiere of all time.” Then he quickly switched gears to the matter at hand: “However, it seems that some of the fan base, from this influential fan base, have decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs. And I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart.”

He continued, “Moses is a brilliant actor, she’s a brilliant woman and she’s absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to the series, she brings so much to the franchise. And it just sickened me to my stomach to hear that this had been happening.”

Advertisement

“I just wanted to say as the leading actor to the series and executive producer that we stand with Moses, we love Moses,” McGregor said in no uncertain terms. “And if you’re sending her bullying messages, you’re no Star Wars fan in my mind. There’s no place for racism in this world. And I totally stand with Moses.”

If anyone’s words might carry weight with racist fans, it would be a Star Wars veteran like McGregor (though piercing through that hateful fog is a tall order for anyone, even an acclaimed Jedi). That said, co-star Kumail Nanjiani also expressed his support, tweeting: “Moses Ingram is a phenomenal person and actor and I am excited about the decades of amazing work she has ahead of her.” Hopefully the trolls get the message loud and clear.