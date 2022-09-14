Sharon Horgan is the reigning queen of turning tragic material into masterful humor. From Pulling to Catastrophe to Shining Vale, she’s talented at helming dark comedies. Her new Irish murder mystery, Bad Sisters, is no different.



The Apple TV+ series follows the Garvey sisters—Eva (Horgan), Bibi (Sarah Greene), Becka (Eve Hewson), and Ursula (Eva Birthistle—on a mission to free their eldest sibling, Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) from an abusive marriage. Four of them loathe their toxic, misogynistic brother-in-law, John Paul Williams (Claes Bang). So when Bad Sisters opens with his funeral, you just know they’re basking in the glory of his death. What if they’re the ones who actually committed the crime? The show explores their sisterhood against the backdrop of his killing, a fraught insurance investigation, and whatever the motivation might be for the Garvey sisters to plan a murder. An exclusive The A.V. Club clip from the upcoming sixth episode, titled “Splash,” has one of the many answers.

They’re primarily concerned that John’s manipulation means losing Grace forever, especially since she is losing her own sense of self-worth. The clip below shows Grace blaming herself for her non-existent sex life with John. Like any good sister, Eva (clearly trying not to roll her eyes) pours the wine and serves up quite a gift, while the others struggle to politely console her. And once Grace exits the room, Ursula insists they carry on with their plan for the sake of their sister. Plan, you say? Hmm.

Co-created by Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters is the first project stemming from her first-look deal with Apple. The show’s cast also includes Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab, Saise Quinn, and Peter Coonan. In our review of the 10-episode first season, we called Bad Sisters “A rush of dark wit and fierce familial love.” The finale will air on October 14.

“Splash” drops on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 16, at 12:01 a.m.