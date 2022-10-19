In the British spy game, if you mess up, you go to Slough House. There, the Slow Horses, as they’re called (those whacky MI5 agents never miss a chance for a bit of slang), waste their talents and wait for something to drop into their laps. Usually, nothing does, but season one of Apple TV+’s thriller was full of surprises.

Slow Horses — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

With a cast that includes Gary Oldman and Kristen Scott Thomas, Slow Horses brought the Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy realism of Jon le Carré and gave it a little shot in the arm. Based on Mick Herron’s second Slow Horses novel, Dead Lions, the second season of Slow Horses delivers Oldman’s head horse Jackson Lamb a whole conspiracy to uncover. With the worst spies in MI5 to back him up, what could possibly go wrong?



Here’s the synopsis for season two:

In season two, long-buried Cold War secrets emerge which threaten to bring carnage to the streets of London. When a liaison with Russian villains takes a fatal turn, our hapless heroes must overcome their individual failings and raise their spy game in a race to prevent a catastrophic incident.

We were big fans of the first season. In our season review, we said:

Slow Horses’s first season is chock full of characters, lines, and moments that will work brilliantly for fans of spy thrillers—not gritty spy thrillers, not action-packed spy thrillers, but straight-laced, classic, by-the-book ones. There are more episodes on the way (and more books to adapt). But for now, this conventional addition to an already crowded genre counts as a confirmed kill.

The new season of Slow Horses premieres on December 2 on Apple TV+ .