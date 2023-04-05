A Black Lady Sketch Show’s fourth season is just around the bend. To celebrate, HBO has finally delivered a full trailer for the series, teasing all the wigs, costumes, catchphrases, and guest stars appearing this season. It’s about time, too, because the show premieres in less than two weeks.



A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 4 | Official Trailer | HBO

With this new season, Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, and Skye Townsend take their high-concept premises back in time to the birth of Christ and into the future, extending to the galaxy’s far reaches. But, unfortunately , it turns out there are annoying jerks in every time period.

Joining them are new featured players DaMya Gurley, Tamara Jade, and Angel Laketa Moore, who we assume won’t be flock-blocking anyone attempting to visit a baby Jesus. Plus, you got Theade playing a grotesque little girl that does the floss. Who could say no to such a thing? Sadly, former cast member Ashley Nicole Black could. She will not be returning for season four.



“We are forever indebted to our sister, Emmy-winner Ashley Nicole Black, whose contributions as a writer and performer on A Black Lady Sketch Show for three seasons have made an indelible mark on our series and in comedy history,” Thede said in a statement. “She will always be a part of our family and we are rooting for her as she continues on her path of greatness.”

In Black’s stead, Thede has called in a host of guest stars to round out the sketches. Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Colman Domingo, Bobby Brown, Kyla Pratt, Omarion, Sam Richardson, Jackée Harry, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kel Mitchell, Debra Wilson, D-Nice, Gina Torres, and more will appear this season.

Assuming there are no further rude poisonings, the Emmy Award-winning series returns on April 14. The season will run for six episodes, with new episodes airing Fridays at 11 p.m. EST.

