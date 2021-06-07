Chrissy Teigen Photo : Xavi Torrent ( Getty Images )

In the second season of Never Have I Ever, Chrissy Teigen had a surprise appearance narrating a special episode for a character who isn’t protagonist Devi. Her role was supposed to be similar to Andy Samberg’s appearance when he narrated Ben’s episode. But days after lucky TV critics and pop culture journalists got screeners from Netflix, Teigen faced a major controversy. Courtney Stodden gave an interview with Daily Beast where they talked about Teigen telling them to kill themself in Twitter DMs. Teigen took accountability, apologizing to Stodden in a Twitter thread. But because she knew her past actions would overshadow the surprise on the show, Teigen decided to drop out of the Netflix series.



A spokesperson for the show told Vulture that the Twitter celebrity “decided to step away from the guest role” and her voiceover is being re-recorded with a new celebrity taking over. Never Have I Ever’s second season is set to premiere in July, though Netflix still hasn’t announced its premiere date. It’s unclear whether the re-recording of the episode’s voiceover will require the show to push back the new season. As for who we think should replace Teigen... well, we don’t want to spoil anything about the episode so we’ll keep mum on that. But, we will say that there are plenty of great options for Netflix to choose from—and perhaps ones that are a better fit for the episode than Teigen.

Teigen initially left Twitter at the beginning of the year, ironically because she claimed she had been bullied by people on the social media platform. She then returned to the site less than a month later. But after being called out for her hypocrisy in how she treated Stodden, Teigen left Twitter again after writing her apology. However, this time, she didn’t deactivate, so people can still read her response to Stodden.