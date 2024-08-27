Glen Powell responds to claims he's a bigger box office draw than Ryan Gosling He's just Glen

Sometime during one of his private movie star lessons, Tom Cruise must have told Glen Powell to reject even the notion of competition with any other leading man. In a post this afternoon on Twitter/X, the Twisters star swiftly responded to a story from TheWrap that championed his growing box office success while sending a pretty random stray in Ryan Gosling’s direction.

“Glen Powell is most definitely an up-and-coming movie star in the sense that audiences now go to movies to see him,” the original report claimed, citing the massive and unexpected box office hauls of both Twisters and Anyone But You, which Powell led opposite Sydney Sweeney in 2023. “Unlike an actor like Ryan Gosling whose appeal is mostly limited to female audiences, Glen appeals to both females and males,” the source, an unnamed producer, added.

This is obviously a gross oversimplification regarding Gosling. Barbie, a film many likely saw because of Gosling and his Ken-ergy, just generated a million and one headlines about its massive, massive box office success. Even Martin Scorsese loves the guy, not to mention directors like Denis Villeneuve and Nicolas Winding Refn who have been casting him in well-respected films for decades now. Powell clearly understands this. “Gosling is a legend. I’m just Glen,” the actor responded to a post quoting TheWrap‘s article. Beach brawl over.

Besides, Powell has way too much on his plate right now to engage in random Hollywood beef. He’s starring in Edgar Wright’s new adaptation of The Running Man, which just got the green light from Paramount (also via TheWrap) and will begin filming in November. He also just signed on for a mystery J.J. Abrams project with Jenna Ortega, and has A24 thriller Huntington and whatever the hell’s going on in the Chad Powers makeup trailer still in the works. Between all of that, raising his new dog/son Brisket, and dancing to Charli xcx with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos on TikTok, Powell wouldn’t have time to fight with Gosling even if he wanted to.