Oh, hearts will be extra full this Valentine’s Day with a special return from Harley Quinn. The beloved couple of Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) will return for a new HBO Max special on February 9, and their love is contagious. No, really: in the new trailer, Harley gives Ivy an orgasm so powerful that her plant magic power infests the rest of Gotham with rabid horniness. It’s the golden age of television, baby!

Per the special synopsis from HBO Max, “As Harley goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine’s Day with Ivy is the best ever, Bane’s efforts to impress an unexpected date go horribly awry. Meanwhile, after an unfortunate online dating encounter, Clayface engages in some self-love.”

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special | Official Trailer | HBO Max

They’re not the only ones finding romance. Gotham’s loved-up couples in the trailer include Flash and Zatanna, Kite Man and Golden Glider, the Riddler and Clock King, Darkseid and… is that Talia al Ghul? Even Catwoman can be seen dropping off some Valentine’s chocolates to her ex, Bruce Wayne, in prison. Love is truly in the air— quite literally, to Ivy’s chagrin. Though when her, ahem, ejaculation causes the good citizens of Gotham to start copulating in the streets, Harley refuses to take the blame. “Oh, you can’t possibly be mad at me for getting you off too good,” she argues. “That is not a thing!”

Sadly, Ivy won’t get her wish for a “low-key ” holiday, though at this point she should really expect any outing with Harley to be chock-full of sex, chaos, and ass-kicking. Joining Cuoco and Bell for “the best VD ever” are Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk, Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside, and more. A very happy Harley V-Day to all!