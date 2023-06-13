Six years after the “Is it ok to punch a Nazi” discourse took over the internet, Harrison Ford has finally weighed in on the subject. F inding a question about one of his characters that he likes answering, Ford told Yahoo that not only would Indiana Jones punch a Nazi, but he’d push others out of the way to get the first crack at one.



“He’d push them out of the way to get in the first punch,” Ford told Yahoo’s Kevin Polowy. “As well he should.”

Advertisement

“Would Indiana Jones punch a Nazi” isn’t a debate because no less than two movies are filled to the brim with Ford clocking Hitler’s sycophants with glee. But with another Nazi-punching installment on the way, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, Yahoo Entertainment figured it was an excellent time to get Ford’s final say on the matter.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ford will be punching Nazis again in Dial Of Destiny, which sees the forces of fascism making a comeback. “That was a black-and-white world,” Ford said of the rise of Hilter’s Germany. “This evil presented itself to the world. It’s incalculable that this vision of evil not be confronted.”

“To see a threat of it in 1969, to know that Wernher von Braun was a Nazi and worked for America on the space program after all we knew about his history and who he associated with. I mean, these are shades of gray in a world we’d thought was black and white.”

Advertisement

The debate entered the cultural conversation during the 2017 presidential inauguration when neo-Nazi Richard S pencer, who coined the phrase “alt-right” and received glowing profiles in national newspapers for wearing a suit and having a haircut, was punched in the head as he showed off his little froggy pin. Spencer has since disappeared from the public eye after a nasty divorce where it was discovered, among other revelations, he had abused his pregnant wife.

Viewers can enjoy watching Indiana Jones punch Nazis to their heart’s content in Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny on June 30.