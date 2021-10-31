There’s a lot to look forward to in November if you’re a movie buff. Headlining the first week is Eternals—the hotly-anticipated third Marvel Cinematic Universe movie of the year, directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao and starring Gemma Chan—and Spencer—the Princess Diana biopic starring Kristen Stewart, and directed by Pablo Larraín.

Netflix is poised to have a big month with a handful of star-studded flicks: The Harder They Fall, a modern Western starring Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, and Lakeith Stanfield; Red Notice, an action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds; and Tick, Tick... Boom!, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film directorial debut starring Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp and Vanessa Hudgens.

Elsewhere, Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrives after several delays. House of Gucci—Ridley Scott’s film about the Gucci family dynasty—and Licorice Pizza—Paul Thomas Anderson’s follow-up to 2017's Phantom Thread—hit theaters Thanksgiving weekend.

Scroll down for everything to look out for this November.

November 1

The Informant: Fear And Faith In The Heartland (Hulu)

November 3

The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

November 5

Eternals (in theaters)

Finch (Apple TV+)

Love Hard (Netflix)

Spencer (in theaters)

Hive (in theaters)

The Beta Test (in theaters and VOD)

November 10

Clifford The Big Red Dog (Paramount+)

November 12

Belfast (in theaters)

Home Sweet Home Alone (Disney+)

Red Notice (Netflix)

Tick, Tick... Boom! (Netflix)

Mayor Pete (Amazon Prime)

November 17

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

November 19

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (in theaters)

King Richard (HBO Max)

Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn (in theaters)

C’mon C’mon (in theaters)

Procession (Netflix)

Zeroes And Ones (in theaters and VOD)

November 24

Bruised (Netflix)

Encanto (in theaters)

House of Gucci (in theaters)

National Champions (in theaters)

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City (in theaters)

The Humans (in theaters)

The Unforgivable (Netflix)

Drive My Car (in theaters)

November 25

8-Bit Christmas (HBO Max)

November 26

Licorice Pizza (in theaters)

Cusp (Showtime)