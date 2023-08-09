Hollywood remembers Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall died earlier this week after a years-long battle with ALS, according to People. His family released a statement to the outlet saying that he “passed away peacefully” and had wanted to keep his health struggle private.

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” the statement read. “ At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

Advertisement

In the wake of the news, friends and family alike have posted tributes to the photographer. Bullock’s sister, Food Network host Gesine Bullock-Prado, encouraged followers to donate to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital. “I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon,” she wrote on Instagram. “ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan.”

Advertisement Advertisement

“My friend, my brother, my fishing buddy, I love you bro,” Lost actor Josh Holloway posted on his own social media, along with a picture of the pair. “Thank you for the good times. Rest in Peace.”

Advertisement

Octavia Spencer was also among those who voiced her support for Bullock. “My heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan. Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy! My prayers and condolences to their families,” she shared on Instagram. “In heaven, there’s a tiny little lady up there who looks an awful lot like me bossing the Angels around. Especially Gabriel. She’ll get him to play any song you want to hear. Give her a kiss from me.”