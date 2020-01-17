Hulu’s Hillary trailer teases a detailed look at the polarizing public figure

Given the current political landscape, many of us long for an alternate reality that features President Hillary Clinton. Hulu’s upcoming four-part Hillary docuseries probably won’t help us feel any better, but it does take a deeper dive into what the production describes as the “most admired and most vilified women in American history.” To illustrate that point, the trailer kicks off with alternating chants of “H-R-C” and “Lock her up.”

This new trailer focuses on the Clintons themselves, especially the relationship between Hillary and Bill. The pair talks about meeting in law school, and briefly mention the various highs and (especially) lows of their extremely public marriage. Barack Obama also chimes to describe the reactions he received when he made Hillary Clinton his Secretary Of State.

Judging from this brief glimpse, Hillary promises to be a riveting exploration of a fascinating personality, one who admits that “I didn’t grow up thinking about going into politics,” but “If you want to make a difference, if you want to have an impact… well then, you gotta get into the arena.” Hillary debuts at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25 and January 26, and on Hulu on March 6.



