Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Hulu’s Hillary trailer teases a detailed look at the polarizing public figure

Gwen Ihnat
Filed to:TV
2
Save

Given the current political landscape, many of us long for an alternate reality that features President Hillary Clinton. Hulu’s upcoming four-part Hillary docuseries probably won’t help us feel any better, but it does take a deeper dive into what the production describes as the “most admired and most vilified women in American history.” To illustrate that point, the trailer kicks off with alternating chants of “H-R-C” and “Lock her up.”

This new trailer focuses on the Clintons themselves, especially the relationship between Hillary and Bill. The pair talks about meeting in law school, and briefly mention the various highs and (especially) lows of their extremely public marriage. Barack Obama also chimes to describe the reactions he received when he made Hillary Clinton his Secretary Of State.

Advertisement

Judging from this brief glimpse, Hillary promises to be a riveting exploration of a fascinating personality, one who admits that “I didn’t grow up thinking about going into politics,” but “If you want to make a difference, if you want to have an impact… well then, you gotta get into the arena.” Hillary debuts at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25 and January 26, and on Hulu on March 6.

 

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton showed up on Corden to rag on Trump, Sean Spicer

Murphy Brown revival aims to hook the kiddos with top-secret Hillary Clinton cameo

Hillary Clinton tries to secure her next Grammy by reading for the Fire And Fury audiobook

About the author

Gwen Ihnat
Gwen Ihnat

Gwen Ihnat is the Editorial Coordinator for The A.V. Club.

Posts